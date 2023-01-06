Andrew Cawker: Man jailed for killing girlfriend's 18-month-old son
A man who killed his girlfriend's 18-month-old son in south-east London after a series of attacks has been jailed for nine years.
Andrew Cawker died on 22 July 2019 after sustaining "unexplained injuries" while being cared for by Scott Coombe.
Coombe, 24, of Petts Wood, previously admitted charges including manslaughter and child cruelty.
Andrew's mother, Tamika Beaton, 25, was given a suspended jail sentence for child cruelty by wilful neglect.
Beaton, who is from Peckham, was sentenced to 12 months in custody suspended for 18 months having previously been found guilty of cruelty to a person under the age of 16.
The court heard that within a year of Coombe and Beaton dating, Andrew began to show "regular bruising".
Initially, the couple had wrongly blamed Andrew's injuries on his father Ben Cawker and on the child's "clumsy" nature.
Earlier in the trial at the Old Bailey, jurors were told that Andrew was vigorously shaken and thrown when Coombe became "irritated" while caring for him, and he never regained consciousness after hitting his head on the floor.
Coombe told the 999 call operator the child "was just playing, then he started looking a bit stiff and then he collapsed in front of me and he's not woken up for 10 to 15 minutes", but "this was a lie", the jury heard.
Following his death, Coombe even claimed he had raised concerns with his brother, who was a serving police officer.
In mitigation, Paul Mendelle KC said Coombe was a "deeply religious young man", who had never intended to harm Andrew but in a matter of seconds "lost control".
Judge Mark Lucraft KC acknowledged Coombe's expression of remorse and written apology to Mr Cawker, but said he could not ignore the "aggravating factor of casting suspicion on others".
"There is a clear history of violence or abuse towards Andrew by you," he told Coombe.
"Andrew was particularly vulnerable because of his age. There was also the abuse of a position of trust."
The judge added Andrew's father, who was not in court, had faced a "nightmare scenario of having his son killed and having some stain cast on him".
Sentencing Beaton, he told her: "It is clear to me you were fully aware of the injuries to Andrew. There was no adequate explanation for them."
