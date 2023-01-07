Croydon crash: Pedestrian, 34, dies in hospital
A man has died three days after he was struck by a car in south London.
The Air Ambulance was called to a crash involving a pedestrian and a car on Brighton Road, Croydon, at about 19:30 GMT on Tuesday.
The 34-year-old died from his injuries in hospital on Friday. His family has been informed, the Met Police said.
Detectives said while the driver of the car stopped at the scene and no arrests had been made, the force still wanted to hear from any witnesses.
