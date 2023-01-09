Met Police officer denies two charges of rape
A serving Met Police officer has denied raping two women, 11 days apart.
Rupert Edwards, 30, is accused of attacking one woman in Epsom, Surrey, and another in Lambeth, south London, on 26 August and 5 September last year.
The incidents are alleged to have happened while he was off duty.
At Inner London Crown Court, Mr Edwards, from Ashtead, Surrey, pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape. He has been suspended by the force.
A trial date has been scheduled for 3 October.
