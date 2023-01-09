Elizabeth line to partially close due to strike action
- Published
London's commuters are being warned of travel disruption on the Elizabeth line ahead of strike action on Thursday.
There will be no service between Abbey Wood and Paddington, Transport for London (TfL) said, which also warned of short-notice cancellations and changes.
The Tube and Overground networks are unaffected by the strike and normal service is expected.
The strikes are called by the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) and Prospect in a dispute over pay.
The two unions, who represent infrastructure workers, rejected a 4% pay offer for last year and a 4.4% increase for 2023.
TfL urged the unions to work with it to avoid disruption.
In the east of the capital, between Shenfield and Liverpool Street mainline station, the Elizabeth line will operate a Saturday service of eight trains per hour, with three extra services per hour during the morning and evening peak.
In the west, there will be limited services, with two trains per hour running from Paddington to Reading, two trains per hour running from Paddington to Maidenhead, two trains per hour running from Paddington to Heathrow Terminal 4 and no services running to Heathrow Terminal 5.