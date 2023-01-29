ULEZ: Residents say expansion of scheme is unaffordable
Some Londoners living on the city's outskirts have criticised the upcoming Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) expansion, calling it "unaffordable".
Residents of Bromley and Bexley boroughs told BBC London the expansion could prevent them from working.
The zone's current boundary will be extended to encompass the whole of Greater London in August.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said five million people would benefit from cleaner air.
Currently drivers of the most polluting cars have to pay £12.50 a day if they cross the current boundary, which is within the capital's north and south-circular orbital roads.
People with non-compliant vehicles who live within the zone are not exempt from the daily charges.
'Unaffordable'
A public consultation found 80% of people in the affected areas were opposed the expansion of the zone.
Bexley-based sole-trader Phil Allen, who works in property maintenance, says the ULEZ expansion will affect his work.
He is considering early retirement as the van he uses to work is not ULEZ compliant.
"Buying a van is the most expensive thing you buy in my business," he said.
"It is something you need to work and plan on for years.
"I'm in a cut-throat business. To add the price (of the ULEZ charge) on to my customers would lose me business."
Mr Allen said the price of ULEZ-compliant vans was rising, while non-compliant ones were losing value.
He believes the higher cost of compliant vans, one of which Mr Allen says could set him back £4,000-£5,000, means those in the same industry are going to suffer.
"I know people who are frustrated," he added.
"The vans are also customised to make business life easier.
"We are going to have to get rid of our old vans and then customise the new ones."
'Not being considered'
The ULEZ proposal also looks set to affect commuters.
Hayley Charsley, who lives in Petts Wood in the south-east London borough of Bromley but drives to work in West Malling, Kent, said she had to sell her previous ULEZ non-compliant car to buy a lower-polluting vehicle.
This caused her financial difficulty, and she resorted to borrowing money from her parents.
She says the lack of transport options in her area means that not driving is not an option.
"I travel to West Malling to work; it would have cost me £12.50 per day," said Miss Charsley.
"Transport tickets are expensive, plus the train station is a 20-minute walk from my office. I finish at 17:30, walking along the road in the dark is not an option for me.
"I am not sure Mr Khan has come to these areas to see the train and transport infrastructure.
"The people around here are not being considered."
A July 2022 report found ULEZ had a limited impact on pollution in new areas, after it was expanded to the north and south circular roads in October 2021.
But the report found roadside nitrogen dioxide levels in the expanded zone had dropped 43% since 2017.
Amanda Keegan, who also lives in the borough of Bromley, says her family will struggle when ULEZ is expanded as they do not have the money to buy a ULEZ-compliant car.
She lives in Biggin Hill, a small settlement away from the capital's urban sprawl, which does not have a railway station.
"To get out of the area, we would have to pay the charge," she explains.
"For my husband to go to work or take the kids to school, we would have to pay."
Transport for London (TfL) said it estimated there were 204 deaths due to air pollution in Bromley and 162 in Bexley per year.
Christina Calderato, TfL's director of transport strategy and policy said: "A London-wide ULEZ is vital in tackling the triple challenges of air pollution, the climate emergency and congestion, and will ensure millions more people can breathe cleaner air.
"Thousands die prematurely each year as a result of toxic pollution and it causes children to grow up with stunted lungs and increases the risk of dementia in older people."
She added that outer London would see improved transport links while incentives to purchase lower-emission vehicles would be increased.
Across the capital 95% of Londoners live within 400 metres of a bus stop," said Miss Calderato.
"This complements the national rail network in Bromley and Bexley, which caters for longer journeys.
"As part of helping people switch to more sustainable modes, we have also announced plans to increase the outer London bus network by one million additional kilometres."
"The mayor previously provided a £61m scrappage scheme, which included support for small businesses to scrap their older, more polluting vehicles.
"He is now making a further £110m available ahead of the ULEZ expanding London-wide to help people who need it most to make the green transition."