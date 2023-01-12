Man arrested on suspicion of arson after Camberwell car fires
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a number of car fires in Camberwell, south-east London.
The Met Police said it was investigating five car fires that took place between 24 December and 10 January.
A 30-year-old was arrested on Tuesday and taken to a south London police station, where he remains in custody.
In a statement the force said inquiries into whether the fires are linked were continuing.
The Met said the fires took place on Kerfield Crescent, Grove Lane, Daneville Road, Camberwell Grove and Jephson Street.
Det Con Kieran Mulvaney from the Met's central south command said: "We fully appreciate the impact that these fires have on the community, not only from a safety perspective, but also for the huge inconvenience caused to the owners.
"We are continuing to make local inquiries to establish if this is indeed a linked series and, if it is, to ensure that all of the relevant incidents are traced.
"If you have any information and haven't spoken to us yet, please do get in touch."
Anyone with information is asked to contact police, quoting CAD 2490/10JAN.