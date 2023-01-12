Blue singer Lee Ryan guilty of racially aggravated assault

Photo of lee Ryan arriving at court on Thursday.PA Media
Lee Ryan has been convicted of four charges

The Blue singer Lee Ryan has been convicted of the racially aggravated assault of a flight cabin crew member.

Ryan, 39, had drunk a bottle of port before boarding a London City Airport flight, where the attack happened on 31 July, Ealing Magistrates' Court heard.

He has also been found guilty of being drunk on an aircraft, assaulting a police officer and behaving in an abusive way towards the crew member.

Ryan, who denied the charges, told the court his actions were "playful".

More to follow.

Related Topics