Blue singer Lee Ryan guilty of racially aggravated assault
The Blue singer Lee Ryan has been convicted of the racially aggravated assault of a flight cabin crew member.
Ryan, 39, had drunk a bottle of port before boarding a London City Airport flight, where the attack happened on 31 July, Ealing Magistrates' Court heard.
He has also been found guilty of being drunk on an aircraft, assaulting a police officer and behaving in an abusive way towards the crew member.
Ryan, who denied the charges, told the court his actions were "playful".
