ULEZ expansion: London borough says it will block cameras
- Published
A London council says it will block the installation of Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) cameras in the borough.
The move comes as Transport for London (TfL) plans to expand the ULEZ scheme to all of the capital from August.
Sutton Lib Dems, who lead Sutton Council, argue the scheme, which charges some drivers of the most polluting cars £12.50 per day, is unfair to its residents.
A London mayor's spokesman says "toxic air is a matter of life and death".
ULEZ aims to reduce pollution and congestion in London, but some residents in Sutton say they rely more heavily on cars and buses to get around, as it does not have any London Underground or Overground services.
TfL owns 5% of London's road network, with the majority being owned by local councils. Individual boroughs must give permission to TfL to install the 2,750 cameras needed for the expansion of ULEZ.
'Sending a strong signal'
Sutton Liberal Democrats said: "We are concerned that the costs will be shouldered by people already struggling to get by in a difficult time, including small business owners and key workers."
The party is calling for TfL to introduce a more comprehensive scrappage scheme, provide more time for people to change to compliant vehicles, and increase the number of buses and trams in Sutton.
"We are taking this step to send a strong signal to the mayor [of London] that he must start listening to local people.
"Though the mayor has the right to overrule us, and may attempt to force this unpopular decision on the residents of Sutton, we are clear that would be the wrong thing to do," the Lib Dems said..
During a question in the House of Commons, Conservative MP for Orpington Gareth Bacon asked if the government would consider withholding funds from TfL until the Labour mayor, Sadiq Khan, "decides to withdraw this insane plan".
Mr Bacon called the ULEZ expansion plan "appalling" and a "cash grab", saying: "It's something that would do nothing to improve air quality and will be economically disastrous for poorer people, both in outer London constituencies like my own of Orpington, but also in terms of people living outside Greater London."
TfL estimates that every day about 160,000 cars and 42,000 vans using London's roads would be liable for the £12.50 fee.
A mayoral spokesperson for Mr Khan, who in his role is also chair of TfL, said: "Toxic air is a matter of life and death.
"About 4,000 Londoners die prematurely each year due to the toxic air in our city and the mayor makes no apology for making the tough decision to expand the ultra-low emission zone.
"85% of vehicles in outer London are already ULEZ compliant and, for those that aren't, the mayor has announced the biggest scrappage scheme yet - £110m - to help the Londoners who need it most amid the cost-of-living crisis, including low-income and disabled Londoners."