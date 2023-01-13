Taylor Swift: Singer shocks fans at The 1975's London gig
Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance on stage at The 1975's London concert on Wednesday.
The singer treated fans to the first live performance of her chart-topping song Anti-Hero, at the O2 Arena in North Greenwich.
Swift was also photographed posing with Loose Women star Denise Welch, who was there to support her son Matt Healy, The 1975's lead vocalist.
In an Instagram post, Welch said: "So proud I can't even begin!!"
The 1975 and Taylor Swift have previously worked together, with Healy revealing last year that the band collaborated with the 33-year-old singer on her hit album Midnight.
In addition to playing Anti-Hero, Swift treated fans to a cover of The 1975's song The City, which comes from their self-titled 2013 album.
THEY BROUGHT OUT TAYLOR SWIFT #The1975 #TaylorSwift @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/YGxW0w2pWF— The 1975 Updates (@The1975_Tour) January 12, 2023
Fans took to Twitter to express their shock by her appearance, with one person saying: "No way did the 1975 just bring out Taylor Swift."
Swift is due to kick off her first tour in five years in March. The first leg will take place across the US, with international dates to be released soon.
