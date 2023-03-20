Man detained for attempting to kill social worker on visit
A man who tried to kill a social worker as he attempted to carry out welfare checks on three children in north London has been detained indefinitely.
Sulai Man, 34, stabbed Themba Nkomo, 61, with two pocket knives after police officers forced their way into a property in Wood Green in August 2021.
The officers were also attacked while helping the Haringey Council worker.
Man, also known as Sulai Bukhar, was found guilty of attempted murder by jurors in October at the Old Bailey.
He was also found guilty of attempting to wound PC David Turpin and PC Smith.
Judge Michael Topolski said doctors had diagnosed the defendant with schizophrenia, with relapse and remitted symptoms.
The judge told the court Mr Nkomo had been left feeling "vulnerable" and "deeply traumatised" since the attack and had decided not to return to social work. PC Turpin had been forced to take months off work.
Mr Nkomo suffered eight stab wounds, including three penetrating wounds to his torso and required hospital treatment, but the injuries were not life-threatening, the court previously heard.
'Intended to kill'
The social worker had requested police support in light of ongoing difficulties in contacting the family.
In his defence, the defendant claimed that even though he was not living at the address at the time, he was acting in the occupants' defence.
Judge Topolski said: "The jury's verdict confirmed that in attacking Mr Nkomo the defendant intended to kill him and cause serious harm to the police officers if he had been able to do so.
"It was pure chance that one of the eight wounds inflicted with a multi-tool knife did not cause far more serious injury to Mr Nkomo.
"In my judgement this attack would not have occurred had the defendant not been suffering from a pre-existing, prolonged, delusional, untreated mental disorder."
The judge ordered the defendant be detained in hospital indefinitely.
