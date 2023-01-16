People urged to intervene in sexual harassment on Tube
- Published
Londoners are being encouraged to "safely intervene" if they witness instances of sexual harassment on public transport.
Posters will appear on buses, trains, stops and stations asking people to help victims by defusing the situation and offering them support.
British Transport Police (BTP) said "everyone has a part to play in driving out this unacceptable behaviour".
The campaign follows a rise in reported cases after the Covid lockdowns.
Transport for London (TfL), which is running the campaign, says it hopes to encourage a "culture of active bystanders", by giving people clear information about how they can help victims.
However, one victim of sexual harassment on the Tube told BBC London she did not think passengers would behave any differently.
The posters urge witnesses of sexual harassment to help victims by creating a distraction, making notes, asking if they are OK, and reporting the incident.
TfL says it believes interventions such as this will mean victims feel less isolated and are more likely to report the incident themselves.
The campaign is supported by BTP, City of London Police and the Met Police.
Louisa Rolfe, The Met Police's Assistant Commissioner said: "Research suggests perpetrators re-offend so your intervention or just reporting to police can make a big difference."
Mahaila Fontaine told the BBC she was sexually harassed by two young men on a Tube in 2021. "I felt violated. And shocked. Also a bit scared because I didn't want it to escalate," she said.
"It kind of angers me that people (bystanders) don't get involved".
She believes most bystanders will continue to turn a "blind eye" because they will be afraid the situation "turning ugly".
"How can they help without drawing attention to themselves?," she added.
The campaign follows a rise in reports of sexual harassment on public transport when the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions eased.
BTP said it received 421 reports between April and October 2021, up from 259 over the same period in 2019.
TfL said the campaign followed research by TravelWatch suggesting that most people would want to help a fellow passenger who was a victim of crime but felt there was not a clear way of doing so.
London's deputy mayor for transport Seb Dance said there was a "zero-tolerance" approach to sexual harassment on London's public transport network.
"This campaign is an important part of the Mayor's (Sadiq Khan's) drive to build a safer London for everyone."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk