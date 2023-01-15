Euston shooting: Car appeal after six injured at London church
Police hunting for a gunman following a drive-by shooting at church in central London have released details of a car they want to trace.
A seven-year-old girl was seriously injured along with five others at St Aloysius Church in Euston when shots were fired from a moving vehicle on Saturday afternoon.
Police said on Sunday they were seeking information on a black Toyota.
The girl is in a stable but life-threatening condition, officers said.
Suspects fired from a shotgun during a memorial service at the church in Phoenix Road at about 13:30 GMT.
Supt Jack Rowlands said: "[Officers] found multiple people with injuries caused by pellets from a shotgun.
"Four women, aged 21, 41, 48 and 54, were taken to central London hospitals. Thankfully their injuries were assessed as non-life threatening.
"The 48-year-old woman has sustained potentially life-changing injuries.
"Two children were also injured. A 12-year-old girl sustained a leg injury. She was treated at hospital before being discharged yesterday afternoon. She is expected to make a full recovery.
"A seven-year-old girl was more seriously injured. She remains in hospital in a stable but life-threatening condition, and our thoughts are with her and her family.
"We believe the suspects discharged a shotgun from a moving vehicle, which was a black Toyota C-HR, likely a 2019 model or similar."
Father Jeremy Trood, who conducted the memorial service, said it was held for Sara Sanchez, 20, who had died from leukaemia, and her mother.
