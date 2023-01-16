Euston shooting: Video shows people fleeing after drive-by attack
- Published
CCTV footage shows screaming people fleeing after a drive-by shooting outside a London church left a girl, seven, seriously injured.
A 12-year-old girl and four women were also injured at St Aloysius Church in Euston when shots were fired from a moving vehicle on Saturday afternoon.
Police believe a black Toyota was used in the attack, which happened during a memorial service at the church.
A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder earlier.
The force said the seven-year-old girl remained in a stable but life-threatening condition.
A shotgun was used in the attack, which happened at about 13:30 GMT during a memorial service for 20-year-old Sara Sanchez and her mother Fresia Calderon. The service was held at the Roman Catholic church on Phoenix Road, which said it was attended by about 300 people.
Four women, aged 21, 41, 48 and 54, were taken to hospital, where their injuries were assessed as non-life threatening.
The 48-year-old suffered potentially life-changing injuries, police said.
A 12-year-old girl sustained a leg injury and was expected to make a full recovery, officers added.
The CCTV footage shows a dark car being driven down Phoenix Road and, seconds later, a gunshot noise can be heard.
Supt Jack Rowlands said on Sunday that officers "found multiple people with injuries caused by pellets from a shotgun".
Police said on Sunday they were seeking information about a black Toyota.
"We believe the suspects discharged a shotgun from a moving vehicle, which was a black Toyota C-HR, likely a 2019 model or similar," Supt Rowlands said.
Father Jeremy Trood conducted the memorial service for Ms Sanchez, who died from leukaemia in November, and her mother Fresia Calderon who died the same month.
Ms Sanchez had suffered from leukaemia for three years, while her mother died from a rare blood clot on arrival at Heathrow from Colombia.
Fr Trood said the Mass had just finished and the congregation was leaving when he heard an "enormous bang".
"It was a very strange, long and prolonged noise I heard," he told BBC London.
"Doves were going to be released at the end of the service and I think people were going out to see that.
"I remember the screams and shouts, and the people who were making their way out of the church all coming back in.
"I've been here nine years and I've never known anything like this... it's very shocking."
Your device may not support this visualisation
Have you been affected by the issues raised here? Were you in the area? You can get in touch by emailing: haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:
- WhatsApp: +44 7756 165803
- Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
- Upload your pictures/video here
- Or fill out the form below
- Please read our terms & conditions and privacy policy
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk