Man killed man and woman hours apart in Westminster, court told
A man tried to cut his own throat after slashing the necks of two other people hours apart, the Old Bailey has heard.
Lee Peacock, 50, denies murdering his partner Sharon Pickles, 46, and an associate, Clinton Ashmore, 59, in London on 19 and 20 August 2021.
The pair were found fatally wounded at two separate addresses near Marylebone, in the City of Westminster, within hours of each other, the court heard.
Police tracked Mr Peacock to a Grand Union Canal houseboat, jurors heard.
Ms Pickles was pronounced dead at 21:30 BST on 19 August when police officers found her body wrapped up and hidden under a bed in a property on Ashbridge Street, the court was told.
'Five-day manhunt'
Jurors heard she had suffered several cutting injuries to the neck.
Five hours later, Mr Ashmore was found with fatal knife wounds at a property in nearby Jerome Crescent, the court heard.
After a five-day manhunt, police officers found Mr Peacock on a houseboat on the Grand Union Canal, the jury was told, where he allegedly tried to cut his own neck.
Prosecutor Edward Brown KC described Mr Peacock's actions as being "as cold-blooded as they were determined".
Mr Peacock denies two counts of murder and the trial continues.
