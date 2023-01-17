Tower Bridge made six times more money post-Covid
Tower Bridge made six times more money last year than it did during the peak of the Covid pandemic, a report by the City of London Corporation shows.
According to the Local Reporting Democracy Service (LDRS), this is thanks to a rise in tourists after restrictions lifted.
The number of couples getting married on the bridge has also increased.
The landmark made £3.1m between March 2021 and 2022, compared to just £500,000 from March 2020 to 2021.
A report from the Bridge Housing Estates explained that the structure had seen a "steady recovery in income" from "visitor admissions, retail and events".
While adult tourists pay £11.40 to walk up the bridge's towers - £5.70 for children - people living in Southwark, Tower Hamlets and the City of London can explore the towers for just £1.
The report noted that after a dip in visitor numbers during the pandemic, the venue had a particularly "strong boost" in admissions in March of last year.
Tower Bridge
- First opened to the public in 1894
- Took eight years to build and cost over £1m
- More than 30 million bricks were used in its construction
- Originally brown, it was painted grey to camouflage it during World War Two