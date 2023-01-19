London LTNs: Motor traffic reduced by 47%, study finds
The largest study of low-traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) in London has found they reduced motor traffic.
Traffic data from 46 LTN scheme across 11 boroughs reported the mean percentage reduction of traffic on streets within them was 46.9%.
Many streets saw less than 1,000 motor vehicles passing through them a day.
The study was conducted by the University of Westminster's Active Travel Academy and was commissioned by climate charity Possible.
LTNs try to reduce motor traffic in residential areas by using either cameras, planters or lockable bollards.
The analysis looked at both internal roads within the LTNs and boundary roads, looking at the actual changes in motor traffic as well as what might have been expected based on previous London traffic trends.
Analysis:
BBC London transport correspondent Tom Edwards
What LTNs (or as they're now called in some places Liveable Streets) try to do is encourage behaviour changes and get people to walk or cycle or use public transport by creating cul-de-sacs for motor traffic. The aim of that is to reduce emissions.
But they have been very divisive in London and controversial.
What this research shows is they have worked in getting people out of their cars, the traffic on the boundary roads - according to the research - hasn't increased by the same amount it has dropped within the zone, i.e. people have switched modes.
Nonetheless in London we still have a patchwork of councils with some like Islington and Lambeth expanding LTNs rapidly and others like Kensington and Chelsea not using them at all. Some like Ealing have pulled them out.
Whatever the research shows it is unlikely to change the mind of many. Views seem entrenched on this subject and the heated debate on who the capital's residential streets are predominantly designed for, will no doubt rumble on.
The LTNs studied were put in place between May 2020 and May 2021.
It found on internal roads, a mean baseline of 1,816 vehicles per day reduced to 964. Had the expected trend been followed, the count would have been 1,779.
The study also concluded LDNs did not lead to an increase or decrease in motor traffic on boundary roads.
The report states: "Our findings suggest that LTNs can have an important role in reducing motor traffic on minor streets."
However it added boundary roads (and other main roads for which LTNs were not suitable) urgently needed improvement as many such roads, which can see 11,000 motor vehicles use them a day, were hostile for walking and cycling and had poor injury and pollution records.
It added removing LTNs was unlikely to alleviate these issues.
