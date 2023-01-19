West End theatre performers threaten strike action
West End theatre performers could walk out on strike if their pay demands are not met, the trade union Equity says.
It has put in a 17% pay rise request to the Society of London Theatre.
Equity, the union for the performing arts and entertainment industries, told the BBC that strikes were a possibility as "nothing is off the table".
All theatre shows could be hit by any industrial action, which would take place around Easter if no agreement is reached.
The Society of London Theatre said: "As we enter this year's negotiations, we are keen to build on our already constructive relationship with Equity to achieve a sustainable outcome."
Equity is calling for a pay increase of 17% in year one, and a further 10% in year two.
Other demands include a five-day rehearsal week as opposed to the current six days, and an increase in holiday entitlement from 28 days to 34.
These demands come after Equity said that two-thirds of its members had considered leaving the industry in the past three years, and 45% had a second job - many because their pay does not cover their living expenses.
More than half of West End performers receive the existing union-agreed minimum wage, which is £629.41 a week.
Theatres across the UK generated ticket revenues of £1.28bn in 2018, according to UK Theatre and the Society of London Theatre.
Actress Anna-Jane Casey told the BBC she believes performers are historically underpaid.
She said: "I've been in the West End for 30 years, and even though ticket prices have gone through the roof, our basic pay has actually dropped from when I first started.
"They say the show must go on, but it can only go on if the people part of it can afford to live."
Casey and her husband, a fellow West End actor, worked as delivery drivers for months during the pandemic as they received no support from the furlough scheme.
Equity's general secretary Paul Fleming told the BBC: "We have a constructive relationship with the Society of London Theatre, and we are very hopeful for a positive outcome, but nothing is off the table and we are committed to being industrial-action ready."
West End performers have not gone on strike for more than 30 years.