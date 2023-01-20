Camden Highline walkway plans approved by council
Plans to create a walkway along disused railway tracks in north London have been approved by Camden Council.
The Camden Highline project aims to transform 1.2km of old tracks into a walking attraction.
The route would run from Camden Gardens to York Way, near St Pancras station, and it is hoped it could attract about 2.5m people a year.
Approval has been granted for the first section of the Highline, running from Camden Gardens to Royal College Street.
The project has been inspired by the New York High Line.
The initial phase includes the creation of a high-level garden on a viaduct, commercial kiosks in some arches, seating, a pedestrian walkway, event spaces and a woodland balcony.
There are further plans for a lift and viewing platform.
Camden's planning committee approved the first phase at a meeting on Thursday, with the Camden Highline charity now looking for donors to help it meet the initial £14m cost.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan described the multimillion-pound project as an "innovative... community-driven project which will continue to benefit and inspire generations to come".
He added: "I look forward to following the Camden Highline on its journey and to walking in London's own park in the sky."
The venture has been praised by the National Trust as "a shining example of considerate, publicly guided, socially conscious planning that celebrates these vital benefits and aims to improve London's infrastructure in an environmentally responsible way".
The residents' group Tenants Residents Associations, Camden Town (TRACT) had raised concerns over potential noise issues and the possible impact of the walkway on nearby homes.
There were 57 letters of objection sent by residents over security, crime, and noise.
The council also received 346 letters of support from individuals who want to see the disused land transformed.
Local police have requested a contribution of £132,000 to help with the extra demands on them. They fear parts of the walkway could be used as hiding places for weapons or stashes of drugs.
