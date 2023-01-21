Pollock's: UK's oldest toy museum closes its central London doors
- Published
The UK's oldest toy museum has closed its doors, with its toys now packed up and placed in storage.
Pollock's Toy Museum in Fitzrovia, central London, shut after its owners were unable to negotiate a new contract on the building.
Its estimated 20,000 elderly teddy bears, dolls, games and toys have been placed in temporary storage until a new home for the museum can be found.
The museum trust is appealing for "major capital funding" to continue.
Pollock's Toy Museum called Scala Street its home after moving into a Georgian house in 1969, having begun in Covent Garden 13 years prior.
Sat behind Goodge Street Tube station, the museum's exhibits were spread over two floors, six small rooms and several winding staircases.
Rocking horses, Hornby train sets, "penny dreadfuls", French tin soldiers, Muffin the Mule, spinning cones and Russian folk toys were crammed on to all available wall space.
It also displayed a number of toy theatres, which were popular with children in the 1800s.
On the ground floor, visitors could find jars of novelties and trays of marbles, puppets and puzzles to buy.
Jack Fawdry-Tatham and Emily Baker, who ran the museum and its trust, said they regretted it was forced to close.
"Due to a change in circumstances regarding the ownership of the buildings, we have not been able to negotiate a sustainable future for the museum collection at its current premises," they said in a statement.
"We are looking for another long-term home for the museum, where we can welcome visitors back again soon.
"We have already started exploring possibilities for a secure future for the museum and collection, in a location that will preserve its character while providing more space. For this, major capital funding in cash or in kind will be needed."
They also launched a fundraiser to cover the trust's current expenses.
The museum was named after printer Benjamin Pollock, who sold Victorian theatre prints and toy theatres from 1876. His small shop in Hoxton, east London, sold them for 60 years until 1940.
When Marguerite Fawdry stumbled upon the remaining stock in 1956, she bought it all and opened up in Monmouth Street, moving to Scala Street 13 years later.
