London welcomes Year of the Rabbit at Chinese New Year
Thousands of people have lined the streets of London to welcome in the Year of the Rabbit at the capital's annual Chinese New Year celebrations.
Dancers and dragons joined a parade around Chinatown before performers took to the stage in front of the National Gallery in Trafalgar Square.
Martial arts displays, music shows and cultural activities were also held in streets across the West End.
The event is the biggest Chinese New Year celebration outside of Asia.