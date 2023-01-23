Notting Hill: Man detained in hospital after killing woman, 76
- Published
A man killed a 76-year-old woman in her west London home and screamed "I am God" weeks after his mental health support lapsed, a court has heard.
Aaron Cook, 24, was charged with murdering Bella Nicandro in Notting Hill but admitted manslaughter.
Cook, who had paranoid schizophrenia, was sectioned after the judge accepted doctors' evidence his responsibility had been diminished.
He was suffering a psychotic episode when he stabbed his neighbour.
Cook killed Ms Nicandro inside their shared building in St Luke's Road on 14 August, the Old Bailey was told.
People outside were alerted when they saw another neighbour, Faiso Abdiaziz, with her two young children fleeing the building.
Ms Abdiaziz suffered small cuts to her hands as she defended her children from Cook, who had grabbed her four-year-old son and pointed a knife at him in the communal area, the court heard.
'Restrained by passers-by'
Anthony Orchard KC, prosecuting, said Cook later ran out of the building covered in blood, screaming "I am God, I am God", and "I'm going to do you next", to another neighbour before being knocked down and restrained by passers-by.
Mr Orchard KC added: "While being restrained, the defendant said words to the effect of 'Did you like the way I killed her though?', and 'Did you see the way I killed her though?"'
After police arrived at the property, they found Ms Nicandro lying in her top-floor flat with multiple stab wounds to her face, neck, right arm, lower leg and one stab wound under her left armpit. Emergency services were unable to save her, the court was told.
In November, Cook pleaded guilty to manslaughter due to diminished responsibility. Doctors said it took 14 months for his psychotic symptoms to be brought under control.
He admitted smoking a cannabis joint earlier that day, which he believed had caused his outburst, but doctors said the drug had exacerbated but not induced his psychotic episode.
Forensic psychiatrist Dr Bradley Hillier told the hearing Cook was on the border of having an insanity defence available, and that mental health workers had not taken his condition seriously enough in the weeks before the attack.
Dr Hillier told the court: "It is, in my view, a core tenet of psychiatry that if someone is presenting with psychotic beliefs and has a history of treatment in hospital, that when they start talking about bizarre experiences it should be taken seriously.
"Sadly, in this case, Mr Cook's team, in my view, confused capacity with severe mental health disorder and Mr Cook should have had significant treatment by the time this occurred.
'Cannot be held responsible'
"I do not think Mr Cook can be held responsible for that aspect of his care. I do not think he was in a position to realise that he needed help."
Dr Martin Lock agreed that drugs only exacerbated Cook's psychosis but he should bear some responsibility for smoking cannabis recreationally.
Cook had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and sectioned in 2020, the court heard.
Judge Alexia Durran sectioned Cook and said he had stopped taking his medication before the attack because he was "lacking insight into his condition".
Members of Ms Nicandro's family burst into tears as he was sectioned.
"It will be a matter for the Secretary of State and the mental health tribunal when, if ever, you will be released," the judge said.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk