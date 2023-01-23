Hounslow: Bus driver arrested after pedestrian dies
- Published
A bus driver has been arrested after a 40-year-old pedestrian died following a collision in west London.
The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck in Hounslow on Saturday evening, but later died.
The collision happened at the junction of Cranford Lane and Armytage Road.
The driver of a bus, a 59-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene.
He was released on bail.
Police know the identity of the deceased man and have informed his family, who police said were being supported by specially trained officers.
The crash happened at about 19:19 GMT and police asked any witnesses to come forward.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk