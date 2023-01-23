Walthamstow: Baby died after being carried in a sling - inquest
An east London mum whose newborn died after being carried in a sling has told an inquest he "would still be here" if she had been warned of the risks.
Two-month-old Toby Barwick died at Whipps Cross Hospital on 12 February 2021 after he suddenly stopped breathing earlier that day.
His mother Briony Barwick, of Walthamstow, had walked to her sister's house with him in a sling.
She said there was a "dearth" of safety information about the suffocation risk.
Ms Barwick had followed NHS advice about waiting until her baby weighed enough for a sling to be used, a four-day inquest into Toby's death heard.
During the first day of the hearing at Waltham Forest Coroner's Court, she said video-call postnatal appointments featured no advice "whatsoever" about slings.
Ms Barwick said: "If I had read [NHS] guidance then I truly believe that my baby would still be here. I wish to God I had taken on board the messaging that [slings] could be fatal."
The sling, manufactured by Baby K'tan, had a label warning that the baby's face should be checked for suffocation "at all times".
Ms Barwick said: "I must have read it but the message didn't land… it simply didn't land. God knows I wish it had."
Recalling the day that Toby died, she said he had "screamed" while she walked to her sister's house but had fallen asleep by the time they arrived.
'Unaware of guidance'
Ms Barwick told the inquest: "The material was gently over his face and head but I had no reason to believe that there was anything to block his breathing because he had been screaming.
"I was unaware of the guidance and would never ever put the life of my son in danger."
Within an hour or two after arriving at her sister's, Ms Barwick realised that her son had stopped breathing and called an ambulance, the hearing was told.
Despite attempts to resuscitate him, he was later pronounced dead at Whipps Cross Hospital in north-east London.
The ongoing inquest into Toby's death is due to hear from the NHS and the sling's manufacturer Baby K'tan.
