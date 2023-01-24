Police arrest more than 170 in crackdown on serious crime
- Published
More than 170 arrests have been made during a crackdown on serious crime.
A Met Police operation seized 30 weapons, 40 drugs, 66 vehicles and £5,700 in cash during Operation Pandilla last week.
It involved more than 1,200 officers from seven police forces and focused on arterial roads and motorways in and around London.
Superintendent Emma Gulczynski said "tackling violent crime continues be a priority for the Met".
The operation used automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) and intelligence to target vehicles linked to violent crime.
The Met Police-led operation saw officers from Thames Valley, Hertfordshire, Surrey, Sussex, West Midlands and British Transport Police take part.
During the three-day operation - which ran from last Tuesday to Thursday - people suspected of knife, weapon, drugs, burglary and robbery offences were arrested.
Superintendent Gulczynski said it "was a joint effort between seven police forces, sharing proactive intelligence and enhancing existing relationship to target those involved in drug, gang and weapon-based violence".
"While removing drugs and weapons from the streets is paramount to keeping London and the county forces safe, safeguarding vulnerable individuals on the cusp of violence is also just as important," she added.
"Some of those arrested exploit children and vulnerable people to help further their criminality and we remain committed to working with partners to identify people at risk of exploitation and provide them with the wrap-around support they require."
Officers focused on drug dealing, modern slavery, firearms offences, knife possession, burglary and vehicle and catalytic converter theft.
The crackdown came months after more than 230 people were arrested and 70 phone lines closed in a Met operation targeting on county lines gangs in October.
Class A drugs with a street value of more than £4m were confiscated during the operation, police said.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk