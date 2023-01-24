Acton Town tower block would create concrete jungle, residents say
A 15-storey tall women-only tower block which has been proposed to be built in west London would turn the area into a "concrete jungle", locals have warned.
Women's Pioneer Housing wants to build the 102-home block opposite Acton Town London Underground station.
One resident said it could turn Acton Town into a "concrete jungle - devoid of soul and heart".
The housing association said it was "critical" to provide women with good-quality, affordable homes.
The housing association wants to build the tower in place of Brook House - a five-storey block containing "low-quality" flats.
The building would consist of a mix of one-bed and two-bed flats, which the Hammersmith and Fulham-based association says would be 100% affordable and only available to women.
The application on Ealing Council's website has had 48 people oppose it, while nine have voiced support for the plans.
One objector wrote: "Another horrible tall building to blite (sic) our old Acton Town. The area is turning into a horrible high-rise."
Meanwhile, a supporter said: "I am aware that life circumstances can change in an instant, so the plan to offer 100 women renewed lives has to be good. This project has my wholehearted support."
'Critically important'
Mill Hill Park Residents' Association has also voiced concerns about the proposals.
Secretary Corinna Stowell said it was worried "about the massing and the height of the proposed building, and particularly its 15-storey section".
Tracy Downie, chief executive of Women's Pioneer Housing, said "providing more good-quality, affordable homes for women is critically important, particularly during this cost-of-living and energy crisis".
She added that existing properties at Brook House were "small, energy inefficient, and nearing the end of their build-life with no viable option for refurbishment".
"We acknowledge some resident's concerns over height, we have also been encouraged by the number of positive comments which welcome the need for more social and affordable housing for women in the area," she said.
Ealing Council is due to make a decision about the proposals at a later date.
