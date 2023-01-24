Renamed Black Boy Lane sign vandalised in Tottenham

The road is now named after the black poet, publisher and activist John La Rose
By Yasmin Rufo
A renamed street sign has been vandalised just hours after it was unveiled.

Black Boy Lane in Tottenham, north London, was was renamed La Rose Lane on Monday due to the racial connotations of its former name.

The new road sign has been covered in black spray paint.

Not everyone was happy with the name change, with criticism that it was a "performative display of virtuousness" and a "futile gesture".

'Sad and disappointed'

According to campaign group Save our Statues, the new sign cost the council about £186,000. It declined to comment on whether this figure was accurate.

Leader of Haringey Council Peray Ahmet tweeted a picture of the vandalised road sign, saying she was "really sad and disappointed to have been sent this today".

"This follows a fantastic launch yesterday where we celebrated the life and legacy of John La Rose.

"What could this ever achieve beyond mindless vandalism."

NEIL HALL
The death of George Floyd in the US in May 2020 sparked global anti-racism protests, including in London

The council launched a consultation into the name change following the events after the death of George Floyd in 2020.

It said many residents were concerned about racial connotations and "the impact its continued use has on black people in Haringey", but admitted that "a significant number of residents of the street" objected to the idea.

Ms Ahmet said: "We're commemorating someone who has a huge legacy in our borough. To have a road named Black Boy Lane in this day and age seems archaic."

