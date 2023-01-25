Met Police seized knife photos leave some feeling fearful - study
Photos of seized knives posted on social media by police can have a profound impact on some young people affected by violence, a study found.
Research by London's Violence Reduction Unit (VRU) into the impact of posting images of blades found they had little effect on many youngsters.
But some involved in the study said the pictures left them feeling fearful and unsafe about where they live.
The Met said it "shared images to highlight the work of our officers".
The VRU commissioned the research over concerns that posting images of seized knives could encourage people to get hold of more dangerous weapons and knives in order to protect themselves.
Last year a study from the University of Strathclyde found the practice could be encouraging knife-carrying.
The new research, led by University College London, found most of the posts had little impact on young people's attitudes towards knife crime, with suggestions many may have become desensitised to seeing images of blades.
However, some of those interviewed felt their family and communities would feel afraid and fearful upon seeing images of knives posted online.
A small number of young people in the study also admitted they were more likely to carry a knife after viewing images of them online.
Workshops with those aged 12-25 revealed support for the police in tackling violence and removing dangerous weapons, but most felt the Met should focus on highlighting its positive work rather than showing images of large knives.
One young person said: "The Met constantly telling us there's knives here just further normalises it as our reality."
Lib Peck, director of the VRU, said: "Young people have become desensitised to seeing images on social media of large knives confiscated where they live. That really can't be right or acceptable in society.
"It's important we listen to our young people and take action now to stop posting images."
Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Louisa Rolfe said: "Historically we have shared images to highlight the work of our officers and their successful results.
"This has helped to reassure communities that the Met is committed to targeting those carrying weapons and fuelling violence our streets."
