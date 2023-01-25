Two or three Met officers facing court a week, commissioner says
Published
Two or three Met Police officers per week are expected to go "to court for criminal cases" in the coming weeks and months, the force's commissioner says.
Sir Mark Rowley made the comments while speaking to the Greater London Authority's Police and Crime Committee.
He says the cases "tend to be a mix of violence against women and girls offences", including domestic abuse and sexual offences.
He added: "There's a trickle of them and more are going be surfacing."
During the meeting, Sir Mark also referred to the cases of David Carrick, who admitted dozens of rape and sexual offences against 12 women on 16 January, and PC Hussain Chehab, who pleaded guilty to child sex offences on Tuesday.
