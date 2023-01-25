Drink driver's sentence increased after Southwark pedicab crash
A drunk driver who killed a woman after smashing his car into a pedicab has had his sentence increased.
Sophie Strickland, 31, died in the crash on New Kent Road, Southwark, on 10 July 2022 while she was visiting the capital to celebrate her birthday.
Luis Fernando Balcazar Soto, 24, from Elephant and Castle, had been sentenced to nine years and nine months in jail.
The sentence has now been quashed at the Court of Appeal and replaced by one of 12 years and nine months in prison.
If comes as a result of a referral to the court by the Solicitor General, Michael Tomlinson KC MP, who argued the sentence was unduly lenient.
He said: "I'm pleased that the court has ordered Luis Fernando Balcazar Soto serve a prison term which is a more appropriate reflection of the dreadful harm that he has caused."
In the previous trial at Southwark Crown Court, Balcazar Soto pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, acting in breach of a restraining order by seeing his former partner, and breaching a suspended sentence.
The court heard Ms Strickland, from Hay-on-Wye in mid Wales, had been travelling in the pedicab on the way back to her hotel with her friend Jade Redford when they stopped to use a nearby cash machine.
Balcazar Soto's car then smashed into the rickshaw in south London, just after Ms Strickland got back in, throwing her from it.
Ms Redford said she returned to find her friend lying among the wreckage, telling the court: "I knew all I could do was sit there with Sophie, hold her, stroke her hair and tell her how much she was loved - and that memory haunts me every day."
Pedicab driver Tanzir Ahmed, in his 30s, was taken to hospital with a suspected broken arm.
The court heard Balcazar Soto, whose former partner and friend were in the car with him, did not have a licence and was twice over the drink-drive limit at the time of the crash.
He was described by witnesses as "driving like a madman" as he hit speeds of up to 70mph (113km/h).
The court heard he tried to run from the scene and threatened to punch members of the public who attempted to stop him, as well as offering them money to let him go.
