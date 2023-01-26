Met Police: PC Chris Lee denies sexually assaulting woman
A Metropolitan Police constable has denied sexually assaulting a woman.
PC Chris Lee, 38, from Surbiton in south-west London, is alleged to have carried out the offence in November 2021 while off duty on a night out.
PC Lee, a street duties instructor who works with new officers, appeared at Isleworth Crown Court earlier where he entered a not guilty plea.
He was granted unconditional bail and a trial is scheduled to take place on 16 October.
The Met previously said its Directorate of Professional Standards had been informed of the charge and PC Lee had been suspended.
