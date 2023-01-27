Dizzee Rascal loses assault conviction appeal
Dizzee Rascal has lost his appeal against his conviction for assaulting his ex-fiancee.
The rapper, 38, whose real name is Dylan Kwabena Mills, was found guilty of assaulting Cassandra Jones in April last year.
At Inner London Crown Court on Friday, Mills denied the claims and said Ms Jones had hit him with a phone.
But a panel of judges said they were satisfied the incident was "in the way that had been alleged by the Crown."
During the appeal hearing, Mills denied being angry when he arrived at her south London home in June 2021.
Mills, who had two children with Ms Jones before they split in February 2021, also told the court that she was "hostile" to him when he eventually got to her home.
During his trial, the jury heard Mills had assaulted Ms Jones by pressing his forehead against hers and pushing her to the ground during a "chaotic" row, when he accused her of causing injuries to his arm.
Sentencing him at Croydon Magistrates' Court last April, District judge Polly Gledhill told Mills that he had shown "no remorse for this matter" and "placed the blame on Ms Jones - the victim in this case".
He was given a community order with a 24-week curfew and was told he must wear an electronic tag.
The judge said she was "satisfied" giving him an additional 12-month restraining order was a "necessary and proportionate" measure.
On Friday, Mills was also ordered to pay £620 costs for the appeal.
