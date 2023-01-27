Stoke Newington: People evacuated as building partially collapses
A number of people have had to be evacuated from a building on a high street in north-east London after it partially collapsed.
The emergency services attend the scene on Stoke Newington High Street on Friday morning.
The London Fire Brigade said 20 people have been evacuated from the shops via the rear of the properties, and there are no reports of any serious injury.
Rubble and debris has fallen into the road causing part of the A10 to close.
Buses going through the area currently all on diversion.