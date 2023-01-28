London's West End: Second telescopic urinal shut after man dies
- Published
A second telescopic public urinal has been shut after a man was crushed and died while working on another device in central London.
He was pronounced dead at the scene at Cambridge Circus on Friday afternoon after fire crews freed him.
Pop-up toilets are stored underground and raised hydraulically to street level at night for people to use.
Westminster City Council said a telescopic urinal on Villiers Street had been shut as a precaution.
Crews were sent to the scene, at the junction between Shaftesbury Avenue and Charing Cross Road, at 13:05 GMT and the man was freed by 15:40.
Firefighters used a winch to release him.
Westminster City Council said the Villiers Street urinal would be closed until further notice.
The devices were brought into use by the local authority about 20 years ago in an attempt to discourage street urination.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk