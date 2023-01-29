Man stabbed at Harrods amid reports of a fight

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed inside Harrods

A man was stabbed during a fight in department store Harrods, police have said.

The Met were called at 19:33 GMT on Saturday to the store in Brompton Road, Knightsbridge, and found a 29-year-old man with stab or slash wounds.

He was taken to hospital and his condition was described as "non-life threatening and non-life changing".

No arrests have been made and the force is appealing for witnesses.

