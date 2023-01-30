Crystal Palace Park: Abandoned festive lights to be removed

Entrance to Lightopia walkway
The Lightopia show was supposed to be cleared away over three weeks ago
By Winnie Agbonlahor
BBC News, London

Installations of a Christmas lights show are to be removed from Crystal Palace Park after they were left abandoned for several weeks.

Lightopia ran in the south-east London park from 19 November to 2 January.

But its decorations were left across the park after its organiser Outreach Creative Ltd filed for administration on 9 January.

The park's trust said it started removing installations on Friday and expected to be finished by 12 February.

Crystal Palace Park Trust said once the organisers went into administration, it suddenly found itself the legal owners of all art installations left behind in the park.

It said by law it had to give notice to Outreach Creative and give them an opportunity to collect all equipment before the trust could dispose of them.

In a statement published on Sunday, it said it shared park users' "disappointment and frustration at this unanticipated and unforeseen situation".

It said decorations were now "being consolidated into one place out of the way in preparation of their final removal from the park in large vehicles".

'Abandoned circus'

Residents described the park as looking like "an abandoned circus", while others spoke of their concerns about the dangers posed to young children and pets.

Dogs have been caught up among electrical wires
Residents previously said they were worried that children and dogs could injure themselves on metal stakes

Lightopia, which was forced to shut over a weekend in November after cracks in floodlights were deemed unsafe, described itself as "London's finest festival of lights".

Lightopia's festive lights were also put up in Manchester, Alton Towers and Brussels

It said it had the aim of "bringing a culturally rich, highly entertaining and immersive experience to everyone, every Christmas".

