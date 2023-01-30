Nathan Cole: CCTV released of missing Notting Hill man
The Met Police has released CCTV footage of a missing man from west London, after increasing concerns he may have come to harm.
Nathan Cole, 32, from Notting Hill, was last seen walking along Banbury Road in Walthamstow, east London, at 23:17 GMT on Saturday 21 January.
It is thought he had been planning to attend a gig in Camden, but did not end up going.
Officers are calling for those with information to come forward.
Mr Cole paid for four cans of lager at a shop in Blackhorse Lane, E17, at 22:05, officers confirmed.
He then boarded a 158 bus in the direction of Chingford and got off outside Walthamstow Academy at 22:55.
About 10 minutes later he was picked up on residential CCTV walking along Billet Road.
The last confirmed sighting of him was at 23:17, walking west along nearby Banbury Road in the direction of the River Lea.
Police have said his phone was active in the area near the former Ikea store in Glover Drive, Edmonton, over an hour later, but so far there has been no confirmation Mr Cole was in possession of his phone at that time.
Det Sgt Julie Morrow, from the Central West Missing Persons Unit, said: "More than a week has gone by since Nathan's family had any contact with him.
"They are obviously extremely worried and while we are doing all we can to support them we really need the public's help as we continue our search."
The police have urged anyone who saw or spoke to Mr Cole to contact them and for anyone who lives in the area where he was last seen to check their CCTV or doorbell cameras, adding "no piece of information is too small."
Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.