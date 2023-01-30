World's first Vagina Museum set to close as property scheme ends
The world's first vagina museum is closing this week after being asked to leave the premises.
The Vagina Museum opened at the site in Bethnal Green in March last year, having moved from Camden Market.
It was using the space in Victoria Park Square alongside entertainment venue Enter under a property guardianship scheme.
A spokesperson said it was sad news it had to close so soon and appealed for help in finding new premises.
The free museum, which aimed to spread knowledge and raise awareness of gynaecological anatomy and health, saw more than 40,000 visitors during the 10 months it was open in east London.
Under the guardianship scheme, it was looking after the building which would have otherwise been left empty.
"As a property guardianship, we have always been aware that we may be asked to leave at very short notice," Florence Schechter, the museum's director, said.
"We are disappointed that this notice to vacate has come so soon."
'The world needs a vagina museum'
It began in 2017 by hosting pop-up exhibitions before opening in Camden Market in 2019 with the exhibition Muff Busters: Vagina Myths and How to Fight Them.
Last year, when it moved to Bethnal Green, it hosted the exhibitions Periods: A Brief History; and From A to V, which looked at gynaecological anatomy and activism.
"In our time at Bethnal Green, we've once again demonstrated just how much the world needs and wants a Vagina Museum," a spokesperson added.
The museum will continue to operate online as the team search for a new home.
Staff appealed for donations and help in finding new premises, adding they could transform an empty space into "a thriving heart of a community".
"We've made it through a pandemic and a period of temporary homelessness before. With you, together, we can make it through this too," the spokesperson added.
The museum is open to visitors from 10:00 until 20:00 GMT until Wednesday.
