Northern line at Clapham Junction being considered
The Northern Line being extended to Clapham Junction is an option being considered as part of a masterplan for the south London area.
Wandsworth Council is looking at extending the underground network as the station presents a "long-standing challenge".
Congestion and accessibility were some of the problems cited.
A council report said the plan could include station improvements, new homes and offices.
Currently only mainline rail services and the Overground line stop at the station.
It would help ease overcrowding which the authority said the station suffered from at peak times before the Covid pandemic, and that passenger numbers were increasing again.
It added upgrades were "essential to increase capacity, meet safety requirements and improve passengers' public transport experience".
A further council report said extending the Northern Line would link Clapham Junction to the London Underground and provide "significant new and improved journey opportunities".
During last May's local council elections when Labour won control of the council for the first time since 1978, the party vowed to investigate whether an extension of the Northern line to the station was viable.
On Wednesday, Wandsworth Council's transport committee will discuss proposals to approve funding to create the urban heart masterplan for Clapham Junction.
This would include a pre-feasibility study on the Northern Line extension, which would look at estimated costs, benefits and constraints.
The authority said it would work with Network Rail, Transport for London (TfL) and other partners to create the masterplan which its executive would make a final decision on 13 February.
Network Rail began a makeover of Clapham Junction station in 2022 to cut congestion, including remodelling the Brighton Yard entrance, revamping lifts, building new shops and installing new toilets.
The works are set to be completed in spring.
Nine Elms and Battersea Power Station opened as the newest stations on the Northern Line in 2021. The branch of the line was designed to allow for "possible further extension" to Clapham Junction in the future.
It was the first major expansion of the Tube since the Jubilee line was extended in the late 1990s.
TfL has been approached for comment.
Additional reporting Jess Warren
