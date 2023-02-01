Tate Modern: Flat owners win viewing platform privacy case

The flat owners said they had no privacy when their blinds were openGEOGRAPH/ROBIN WEBSTER
The flat owners said they had no privacy when their blinds were open

The owners of four flats overlooked by the Tate Modern in London have won a privacy bid over the use of the gallery's viewing platform.

The Neo Bankside residents took legal action over the "hundreds of thousands of visitors" looking into their homes.

In February 2020, the Court of Appeal dismissed their claim, saying they should "lower their solar blinds".

But the Supreme Court overturned the decision on Wednesday following a hearing in December 2021.

Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Topics