Tate Modern: Flat owners win viewing platform privacy case
The owners of four flats overlooked by the Tate Modern in London have won a privacy bid over the use of the gallery's viewing platform.
The Neo Bankside residents took legal action over the "hundreds of thousands of visitors" looking into their homes.
In February 2020, the Court of Appeal dismissed their claim, saying they should "lower their solar blinds".
But the Supreme Court overturned the decision on Wednesday following a hearing in December 2021.
