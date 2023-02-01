Lee Peacock sentenced to life over Westminster double murder
A "jealous" killer has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his girlfriend and an associate weeks after being released from jail.
Lee Peacock, 50, attacked his partner Sharon Pickles, 46, and Clinton Ashmore, 59, in Westminster over two days in August 2021.
An Old Bailey jury found him guilty of the two murders on Tuesday.
Jailing him for a minimum of 39 years, Judge Mr Justice Murray said Peacock would likely die in prison.
The self-confessed burglar, who had been released from prison on 4 June 2021, refused to attend his sentencing hearing.
The jury previously heard Peacock, who denied the two murders, had gone out to "punish" Ms Pickles and Mr Ashmore.
On the evening of 19 August 2021, Peacock's father alerted police that his son had visited him and confessed to being a killer.
Officers went to Ms Pickles' home in Marylebone and found her body wrapped up and hidden under a bed, with a signed confession nearby.
Later that day, Peacock was captured on CCTV walking with Mr Ashmore towards his Westminster flat, then leaving alone 15 minutes later.
Two hours later, Mr Ashmore was discovered dead by friends. Both victims died from similar knife wounds to the neck.
'Fit of rage'
The judge concluded that while the killing of Ms Pickles was not premeditated, there was "a significant level of premeditation and planning" in the murder of Mr Ashmore.
Addressing a court room packed with grieving relatives, Mr Justice Murray said the defendant had "lashed out at Sharon in a fit of rage, jealous of her sexual relationship with another man", while a bedridden man she cared for slept in another room.
In his remarks addressed to Peacock, he said the minimum term meant "that even if you live a long life, there is a strong possibility that you will die in prison even before you are eligible for consideration for release by the Parole Board".
