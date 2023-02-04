Acton shooting victim named as murder inquiry continues

Fernando JohnsonThe Met Police
Fernando Johnson died from a gunshot wound in Rosebank Way in Acton

A 23-year-old man who was fatally shot in west London has been named by police as his murder inquiry continues.

Fernando Johnson was found with a "significant injury" in Rosebank Way in Acton at 02:15 BST on 26 January. The Met Police said he died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Johnson, who is from the Shepherd's Bush area, died from a gunshot wound, officers added.

Detectives urged people to check doorbell cameras and dashcam footage.

Det Ch Insp Matt Denby said they were making "good progress" with the investigation and added a web portal had been created to upload material to assist with inquiries.

On 28 January officers arrests a man aged in his late 20s on suspicion of murder.

He was taken into custody and was later released on bail, police said.

Povilas Balsys/BBC
A bouquet of flowers was left at the scene on Rosebank Way

