Man dies in Richmond flat fire
A man has died following a flat fire in south-west London on Saturday evening.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) said it was called at 21:46 GMT to Ham Close, Richmond.
A woman and two children were rescued from a flat on the fourth floor, but a man in a ground floor flat was pronounced dead at the scene by ambulance crews.
A further two men and a woman from a third flat were led to safety, LFB said.
Around 25 firefighters from Kingston, Surbiton and Chiswick fire stations attended the blaze which was under control by midnight.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
