Pedestrian dies in collision with lorry
A pedestrian has died in a collision with a lorry in south London.
The collision, involving a man and an HGV, happened near Lambeth Town Hall in Brixton, at the junction of Brixton Road and Acre Lane, at about 09:40 GMT.
The Met Police and London Ambulance Services attended but confirmed that "sadly a man died at the scene".
Ambulances blocked off the A23 causing major congestion through the centre of Brixton. Police say road closures will remain in place for some time.
No further details have been released about the pedestrian and inquiries are ongoing, police say.