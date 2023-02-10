Erith shooting: Met Police launch murder investigation after man dies
A murder investigation has been launched after a man died from gunshot wounds on Thursday evening.
Emergency services were called to the scene in Erith, east London, at about 20:50 GMT, after reports of shots being fired.
Despite the efforts of paramedics, the man died at the scene.
His age and name have not been released by police as they conduct enquiries to confirm his identity and inform his next of kin.
No arrests have yet been made.
