Zoe Garbett: Green Party names London mayoral campaign candidate
- Published
The Green Party has announced Zoe Garbett as its candidate for the 2024 mayor of London elections.
Ms Garbett, 35, works in a non-clinical role for the NHS. She is councillor for Dalston and Hackney, and came second in last year's Hackney mayoral race.
The Greens finished third in the 2021 London mayoral election under Sian Berry's leadership.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan will run again for Labour in 2024. The Conservatives are yet to announce a candidate.
Ms Garbett was joined by Ms Berry, a London Assembly member, as the results for the Green Party candidature were announced at Newham City Hall earlier.
Ms Berry was eliminated in the first round of the 2021 election with 7.8% of the vote. Mr Khan was re-elected with 55.2% in the second round ahead of the Conservative candidate Shaun Bailey.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk