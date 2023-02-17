Council tax: Most London boroughs to raise bills by 5%
More than two thirds of London's local authorities will increase council tax by the maximum possible amount next financial year, the BBC has found.
Twenty-three of 33 councils will raise bills by 4.99%, the maximum increase normally allowed without seeking permission through a referendum.
Residents in Croydon will see even bigger rises with the government previously approving a 15% rise.
The portion of council tax set by London's mayor is also going up by 10%.
Council tax, which is based on the value of a property, funds council-run services such as libraries, refuse collections, youth clubs and street lighting.
In parts of the capital where bills are increasing by 4.99%, the average bill for a Band D property will rise by just under £110 a year.
In boroughs like Bexley, Havering, Sutton and Waltham Forest, the planned rises will push average bills up to more than £2,000 a year.
Households in Croydon will see the biggest increase with bills going up by £273 a year, due to the council seeking special permission from the government to increase bills after declaring itself bankrupt.
Meanwhile, other boroughs like Kensington and Chelsea, Tower Hamlets and Westminster plan to put up council tax by just 2% for 2023/24.
A further five London councils are yet to release details of their budgets for the next financial year.
The Greater London Authority precept, which is due to rise by just under 10%, is the portion of council tax set by City Hall and helps fund the police, fire service and Transport for London.
The mayor of London previously announced this would increase by a further £38 per household in April.
Speaking about the 4.99% rise in Havering, the council's leader said the measure had been taken in order to "set a balanced budget", as councils are legally required to do.
Ray Morgon said many councils were having to make "risky" financial decisions because central government had "failed to fund local governments properly for many years".
He added his borough had added pressures on social care funding compared to other councils due to the high numbers of children and older people living there.
The government previously said it had "put about £60bn worth of funding for the current year into local authorities".
A government spokesperson added it was for local authorities to strike a balance between the pressure they put on local tax payers with making sure they can continue to provide services.
