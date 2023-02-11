Murder arrest after man with stab wound dies in Brixton flat
A man in his 50s has died after being found with stab wounds in a flat.
The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the flat in Hicken Road, Brixton, south-west London, at about 01:30GMT.
The man was taken to hospital but died a short time later. The force said officers were "in the process of informing his family".
A man, also in his 50s, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
A crime scene is in place at the block of flats and the force has appealed for anyone with information to contact police.
