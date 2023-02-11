Hackney Wick: Man dies and another in hospital after stabbings
A man has died and another is in hospital after they were stabbed in east London.
The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to a hospital at about 04:30GMT when two men turned up with knife wounds.
The pair were stabbed in the area of White Post Lane in Hackney Wick, the force said.
The man who died was 26 years old and officers were in the process of informing his family, police said.
A 24-year-old man remains in hospital and officers are awaiting a formal assessment of his condition.
There have not been any arrests yet and the force has appealed for anyone with information to contact officers.
