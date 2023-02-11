Protest at Tate Britain over drag queen children's story event
- Published
One person has been arrested during a protest over a drag queen story-telling event at the Tate Britain art gallery.
The London gallery was hosting a story time by children's author and drag queen Aida H Dee.
Protesters held signs that read: "No drag for kids!" and "Leave our kids alone!"
A separate group of demonstrators, led by Stand Up To Racism, also gathered outside the gallery in support of the event.
Signs from the second group read: "Don't let the far right divide us" and "Trans rights now".
About 30 protesters clashed with similar numbers of counter-protesters who appeared in support of the story-telling.
The Metropolitan Police said one person had been arrested on suspicion of making a racially aggravated comment towards a police officer outside the gallery.
No injuries had been reported and officers were at the scene until about 15:00 GMT.
The Tate was hosting Drag Queen Story Hour UK, with tales told by Aida H Dee, who the gallery's website describes as "the first drag artist in Europe to read stories to children in a nursery".
On Twitter, the author and drag queen said the day had been "proper emotional", adding that five protesters had gained entry to the Tate and "caused a disruption" in parts of the building, but they did not affect the readings.
Tate Britain said none of its events was disrupted by the protest.
A spokesman for the gallery said: "Police attended a disturbance outside Tate Britain this morning.
"The gallery has remained open to visitors throughout the day and all events went ahead as planned."