Wayne Couzens admits indecent exposure offencesv
- Published
Former Met Police officer Wayne Couzens has admitted three counts of indecent exposure, two of which he committed weeks before he murdered Sarah Everard.
The pleas relate to three incidents in Kent - two offences at McDonald's in Swanley in February 2021, and another at woodland in Deal in 2020.
Three remaining counts will not be pursued by the prosecution and will be left on file, the Old Bailey heard.
The 50-year-old entered the pleas by video-link from Frankland Prison.
Couzens, who had a long grey beard and wore a grey tracksuit, is serving a whole-life sentence at the Durham prison for the kidnap, rape and murder of 33-year-old Ms Everard in March 2021.
He was a serving officer with the Met Police at the time and used his position to trick Miss Everard into his car.
Last year, he lost an appeal to reduce his whole-life term after the Lord Chief Justice ruled the crime was so exceptional the sentence should stand.
He is due to be sentenced for the indecent exposures on 6 March.
